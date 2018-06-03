Croatia star Luka Modric has described his side’s international friendly against Brazil at Anfield on Sunday as a massive test going into the 2018 World Cup.

Croatia who are in Group D with Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland, will be meeting Brazil for the fourth time in their history.

In their last three encounters, Brazil have won twice and drawn once.

Their first meeting was a friendly in 2005 which ended 1-1 while their next two meetings took place at the Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014 World Cups which Brazil won 1-0 and 3-1 respectively.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash, Modric who recently won his fourth UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid (3-1 win against Liverpool) tips Brazil as one of the main favourites for the 2018 World Cup.

“This amazing Brazil team is among the favourites to win in Russia. It is a major test for Croatia,” Modric was quoted. On Croatia’s Football Federation’s verified Twitter handle.