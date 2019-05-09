<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric aimed a sly dig to Ajax after their Champions League exit against Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur claimed a 3-2 victory over the Dutch team and on aggregate 3-3 which means Mauricio Pochettino advanced to their first ever Champions League final on away goal rule and their former player and four-time winner of the elite European competition Modric only had one word for them after the comeback.

The reigning Ballon d’Or winner spent four seasons at Tottenham but left for Real Madrid without a silverware.

The 33-year-old has since won it all at club level with the Spanish giants, including the last three Champions League prizes.

The Croat captain will be rooting for Spurs in the Champions League final against Liverpool after Ajax eliminated Real Madrid in the round of 16.