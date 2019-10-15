<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Madrid has urged teammate Gareth Bale to remain at Santiago Bernabeu after the Welsh attacker seeks a move away from the Spanish capital-based club.

Bale was close to leaving for China in the last summer transfer but his move was blocked by Real Madrid board and he has worked his way back into Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

Modric wants his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate to stay at the club for the next few seasons due to his importance to Real Madrid

“Of course. He is an amazing player and very important for the team,” Modric claimed.

“He is showing that this season. Hopefully, he will stay this season and the next seasons as well. He’s an important player for Real Madrid.”

Both Modric and Bale picked up injuries in the Euro 2020 qualifier in Cardiff, which ended 1-1.

And the Croatian has played down fears over his own injury and hopes his teammate was merely suffering from cramp ahead of a trip to Mallorca this weekend.

“I didn’t see Gareth afterward because I was also injured. We will see if I am okay. I am hopeful he will be okay.

“He’s an important player for Real Madrid and hopefully it’s nothing and it is just cramps. We will see.”

Modric is doubtful for the clash against Real Mallorca this weekend following the injury he sustained in the 1-1 draw against Wales in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.