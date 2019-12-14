<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid are reportedly looking at the possibility of loaning out Luka Jović in January after his disappointing start to life in Spain.

Jović was a €60m signing from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer but has struggled for game time and goals at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Serbia international has been a fringe figure so far, starting just four matches and scoring once – in the 5-0 league victory over Leganes.

El Mundo Deportivo cite a report from British journalist Duncan Castles, who claims representatives of both Madrid and Arsenal have held talks about a swap deal including Jović for Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has been prolific for the north London club since his January 2018 switch from the Bundesliga, scoring 53 goals in 83 appearances, but is thought to be considering his options should Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League.

AS also say that there is interest from Italy for Jović and although Real are keen to see him stay with the club long-term, they will consider a short-term deal next month so he can rediscover some confidence.