Real Madrid new signing Luka Jovic could leave the Santiago Bernabeu on loan after just two months of signing for the La Liga giants.

Jovic had a poor spell during the pre-season, though he sustained an injury in the course pf the pre-season and he has also failed to convince Zinedine Zidane.

According to the sources in Serbia, the 21-year-old could be loaned out just weeks after he was brought in from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite these reports, it’s very unlikely that he will go out on loan.

Jovic is prepared to fight for a spot and he is convinced that he would start banging in the goals soon.