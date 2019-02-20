



Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde is not worried about Luis Suarez’s Champions League goal drought after he failed to score in a 0-0 draw with Lyon on Tuesday.

Suarez has not scored in five Champions League matches this season and has only scored once in his last 17 appearances in the competition.

The 32-year-old has also netted only one goal in his last eight games in all competitions for Barca.

However, Valverde said: “It doesn’t worry me. It would worry me if he wasn’t getting chances, which is what you ask for from a centre-forward.

“Even if he doesn’t have chances, he creates them for his team-mates. Opponents are frightened of him.

“Football is like that and strikers will have these streaks. The important thing is to have chances.”

It is not just Suarez who has struggled for goals as Barca have only scored twice in their last four matches.

Valverde says the goalless draw is a “dangerous result” for Barca ahead of the return leg on March 13.

“We have created a lot of chances, but football is a matter of success and today we have not had it,” he added. “The tie is in the air, 0-0 is a dangerous result, we will not kid ourselves.

“I do not think it is very easy to win away from home in the Champions League. We have absolutely dominated and they have not lost any match in this competition so far this season.

“Lyon had chances in the beginning but we came back well and we controlled the game until the end.”