Barcelona striker Luis Suarez warned his teammates following the draw against Espanyol in the Catalan derby at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday.

Barcelona was trailed by a goal in the opening 45 minutes but Suarez equalised in the opening stage of the second half and also created an assist for Arturo Vidal for the second goal but the reigning La Liga Champions were reduced to 10 men after Frenkie de Jong was sent off in with 26 minutes left to play.

Espanyol got a late equaliser to end the game in a 2-2 draw a result that worries the Uruguayan attacker ahead of the Spanish Super Cup against Atletico Madrid next week.

“We did the most difficult thing, which was to come back [from a goal down] at a rival’s stadium,” Suarez said.”I think we lost two points today.”There are things to improve, whether you draw, lose or win.”You have to evaluate what happened and then improve.

“We knew that it was going to be a difficult game, but now we’ve got great days coming up, days to try to win a trophy.”We have to improve looking at the Supercopa.”

“It’s difficult with a player less,” Suarez said.”The opponent grows and they come forward.”It’s not an excuse.”We’re the champions, we have to win.”