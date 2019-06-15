<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Luis Suárez admits he “wanted to disappear from the world” after Liverpool completed their comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League last month.

Barcelona had a 3-0 lead going into the second leg of their semi-final clash, but collapsed – just like they did against Roma – to lose 4-0 at Anfield.

Lionel Messi was reportedly in tears in the changing room after the game and Suárez echoed those sentiments.

“It was a childish mistake for Liverpool’s winning goal,” he told FOX Sports. “We were in shock, but that goes beyond the last goal.

“We knew that if we made an error we would be very embarrassed, but I never imagined that it was over.

“It was one of the worst moments in my career. I wanted to disappear from the world, from social networks, I was sad, I could not laugh with my children. I did not want anything.”

Liverpool later went on to win the tournament, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final.