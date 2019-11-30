<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez believes Tammy Abraham will end up at the Nou Camp one day because he suits the qualities required.

Abraham has become Chelsea’s top striker scoring 10 goals in 13 league matches after several years of being out on loan.

This has made Suarez a former Liverpool star to sing the praises of the England international.

“Obviously there are many very good young people who are playing,” Suarez said.

“I personally have certain strikers that I look at because I like to watch their football, whether young or old.

“One is Abraham, the “9” of Chelsea. I think it’s a very good forward, with a very good finish, and that moves very well despite how young he is.”

The Uruguayan went on to name compatriot Maxi Gomez and Inter Milan ace Lautaro Martinez as the two other names on his radar.

“Another one that I love is Maxi Gomez,” he added.

“Apart from being Uruguayan, he is a player who has many characteristics that any club in a centre forward can look for.