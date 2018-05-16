Luis Suarez was among the goalscorers as Barcelona beat South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 to win the Mandela Centenary Cup.

Ousmane Dembele and Andre Gomes also scored for the Spanish champions before Sibusiso Vilakazi replied for the hosts at Soccer City, near Johannesburg.

Barca forward Lionel Messi came off the bench to a standing ovation.

The match is part of South Africa’s celebrations to mark 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela.

Mandela, South Africa’s first black president, died in December 2013 at the age of 95.

The Sundowns had to persuade Guinean club Horoya, and the Confederation of African Football, to postpone their Champions League tie by a week in order to play.

Barcelona conclude their domestic campaign against Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp on Sunday.