Luis Suarez says the option of departing Barcelona for the MLS remains a “nice possibility”, amid uncertainty over the Uruguay international’s future at the Nou Camp.

The 32-year-old is under contract at Barcelona until 2021 and has six goals in 10 games in La Liga for Ernesto Valverde’s side so far this term.

Suarez has recently been linked with a move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami and has been vocal about the American top-flight’s growth over the last few years.

Referring to a discussion with his compatriot and Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro about his interest in moving to the MLS, Suarez told ESPN: “I didn’t commit to anything [with Lodeiro]. I had a conversation with him.

“MLS is a league that any player would be interested in and I asked him about the competition and about his team-mates.

“I have a contract with Barca and I am very happy here. In the future you never know, it’s an attractive league.

“Given that I have been lucky to have had success at the top level for a long time, what I would look out for [next] is stability for my family and the well-being of my children.

“They would all make the decision along with me and the United States is a nice possibility.

“MLS is a competition which has grown a lot in the last few years and you can see that with the young players that have moved there in the last two years, above all the South Americans.”

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is confident Lionel Messi will remain at the club for up to five years, if he stays fit.

The striker last scored for the current La Liga leaders in a 5-1 home victory over Real Valladolid in October, and found the net while away on international duty in Uruguay’s 2-2 draw with Argentina in a friendly on November 18.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu believes Suarez’s attacking team-mate Lionel Messi could remain at the Spanish giants for another five years.

The club’s sporting director Eric Abidal also says Neymar will “always be an option” for Barcelona, after the Brazil international came close to leaving Paris Saint-Germain and returning to La Liga during the summer transfer window.