



Atletico Madrid ace, Luis Suarez, has confirmed that ‘Lionel Messi is currently happy at Barcelona’.

Suarez still keeps in touch with his close friend Messi.

“I spoke with him, he was very happy about their victory [over Granada],” he revealed.





“He is [playing] at a spectacular level, he is the best in the world.

“Messi will retire wherever he wants, he can decide whether it’s at Barcelona, in Argentina or wherever.

Will we ever see Messi and Suarez playing on the same team again?

“Maybe in a friendly match,” he said.