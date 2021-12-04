Luis Suarez: Leo Messi’s ‘suffering’ in France

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez, a close friend of Leo Messi, admitted that the Argentine is not having a good time at PSG.

Leo Messi is struggling in his first few months at PSG. Not only because of how he’s playing and his Ligue 1 stats, but also on what his close friends and family say.

Luis Suarez knows him well. They used to play together at Barcelona. “He said to me that when he plays in the cold, he suffers a lot, especially because of the snow. You have to get used to the snow there,” the Uruguayan told ‘TNT Sports’.

The Atletico Madrid striker explained that “the relationship with Leo remains intact” and the two footballers keep on talking “every day” since he left Barcelona.

Messi has scored just one goal in the eight games he has played in Ligue 1 for PSG. Despite the hat-trick of assists against St Etienne, his match against Nice led to criticism from all the Parisian press.

And the thing is Messi, of the PSG front three, is the player to have done the least at the moment for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. The Argentine has yet to find his best form at the club.