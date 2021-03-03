



Luis Suarez has said his target at Atletico Madrid was always to win trophies.

His objective has been to lead Atletico to their first LaLiga Santander trophy since 2014.

“We are a team that has a lot of enthusiasm, the desire to go far, succeed and no one is going to take away our enthusiasm and competitiveness,” Suarez said.





“There are a couple of days left and we will demonstrate for what we are made of.

“As a player you always have this kind of wishes, to come to a team like Atletico that hasn’t won titles for a long time and to be able to get one.”