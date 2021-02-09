



Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has broken a goalscoring record set by Cristiano Ronaldo as his fine form for Atletico Madrid continues.

Suarez left Barcelona for Atletico in September after he was told he was not part of new boss Ronald Koeman’s plans.

The move attracted plenty of criticism, even from Barcelona captain and close friend Lionel Messi, given Suarez’s importance to the side.

And despite recently turning 34, Suarez has gone from strength to strength with Diego Simeone’s men.

Suarez is La Liga’s top scorer with 16 goals from 17 games so far, firing Atletico to the top of the table.





His fine form has also seen him break a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid during the 2009/10 season following his move from Manchester United.

Suarez is now the first player to score 16 goals in his first 17 games for a new team in the Spanish top-flight in the 21st century.

Among those to criticise Barcelona’s handling of Suarez is ex-Liverpool team mate and Celta striker Iago Aspas.

The Spain international praised Atletico for sensing an opportunity and swooping in, insisting they have a real talent on their hands.

“The truth is he was a true forward, a winner even in rondos and training matches. He always gave 200 per cent,” Aspas told Marca.

“What you see on the pitch is what he’s like training.”