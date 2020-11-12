



Real Madrid hero, Luis Milla, believes the Gareth Bale transfer to Tottenham is best for both clubs.

Bale was the subject of much transfer speculation in the past few seasons, given the breakdown in his relationship with Zinedine Zidane. He moved to Tottenham – 13 years after leaving for Real Madrid – last summer on a season-long loan without a permanent option. Bale is already off the mark for Spurs, scoring in the victory over Brighton.

Despite helping Real to two La Liga and four UEFA Champions League successes, Bale was never loved by the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His injury history and declining form meant he was rarely in the team.





It is why Milla, played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid during his playing days in the 1980s and 1990s, believes the loan move to Spurs near the transfer deadline was the right decision for all parties.

He said the following about Bale in an exclusive interview with Tribal Football: “Well, Bale was really effective in very important matches in his first few years at Real Madrid. However, in the last couple of years he has not been 100% with the team and has lacked professionalism, in my opinion.

“He has his interests outside of football…and he has been lacking hunger for some time now regarding playing for Real Madrid.

It’s good for himself and for the club (Real Madrid) that Bale has gone to Tottenham.”