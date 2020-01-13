<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Real Madrid midfielder Luis Figo insists he has forgiven former teammate Ronaldo for a controversial dressing room comment about his wife.

The 46-year-old, who made over 150 appearances for Los Blancos between 2000 and 2005, was a special guest on Spanish TV show El Hormiguero this week when he spoke about the incident.

If you haven’t heard the famous tale, Ronaldo’s once told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that “If I had the wife that Figo does, I would always stay at home.”

Years later and Figo, who was joined by wife of 18 years Helene Svendin on the show, laughed off the comments and confirmed he is still friends with the Brazilian legend.

“I had already known about [the comment], because he had said it in the dressing room,’ he told El Hormiguero as he sat alongside model Svedin.





“But I forgive Roni because he always joking.”

“What he doesn’t know is that I would leave the house when my wife would fall asleep!”

Ronaldo admitted that he would often party during his time at Real Madrid, and was told to tone down his lifestyle by president Florentino Perez.

In an interview with Brazilian outlet Onda Cero, he would speak about that conversation in which Figo was mentioned.

“Florentino told me that I should stay at home more and not go out so much.” Ronaldo reminisced.

“He said I should look at Figo as an example to follow and I said, with all due respect, that if I had a wife like Figo, I would also stay at home more.

“I have spent more nights with Roberto Carlos than all of the women I have been married to put together”.