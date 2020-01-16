<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mexican football icon Chicharito, formerly of Manchester United and Real Madrid amongst others, is set to join LA Galaxy imminently in what will likely be a €9m move from Sevilla.

Chicharito has been a major target for Chivas for several years but once again they were unable to land the 31-year-old striker.

Though manager Luis Fernando Tena says his side is ‘complete’, he left the door open for Chicharito to return to the club in the future.

“We are with the team that’s very complete. Obviously, Javier ‘Chicharito’ is a historic player, the doors will always be open to him here at this institution.





“Now he went to MLS. I think he is well, he is 31 years old, and he has to think about that.

“He already did what he had to do in Europe, he played for great teams and that is what many players in the world do, or it is to the MLS, Qatar, or China.

“Javier is doing a good thing going to MLS. He is thinking about his future and his family. Someday he will come back here, surely.”

Chicharito scored 29 goals and assisted 11 others in 78 career games for the club before moving on to Manchester United in 2010, where he won two Premier League titles.