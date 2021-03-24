



Bayern Munich according to Diario AS have approached Lucas Vazquez’s camp about signing him for next season.

The Galician’s contract with Real Madrid is set to expire on 30 June, with a suitable offer to extend it seemingly not forthcoming.

Due to this, the player has been listening to offers, with Bayern seemingly best-placed to secure his signature.

The negotiation between the German giants and Lucas Vazquez is said to be drawing closer, although there’s still no agreement closed. The next few days are thought to be potentially decisive.





The player’s intention was always to be to stay at Madrid, but the club are prioritising other negotiations and don’t intend on increasing their existing offer to the Galician.

Lucas Vazquez is interested in the idea of signing for Bayern, given it wouldn’t be a step back from a sporting perspective.

The Bundesliga outfit are impressed by his versatility, especially his ability to play at both right back and as a right winger.