Lucas Torreira has thrown his Arsenal future into doubt by admitting that he wants to one day play for Boca Juniors.

Torreria only joined the Gunners last summer but has already become a fixture in their midfield, playing 34 times in the Premier League last term and scoring two goals.

He could win his first trophy for the club in 10 days time when Arsenal travel to Baku to take on Chelsea in the Europa League final.

But before that he has thrown a spanner in Unai Emery’s works but revealing that he has his eye on a switch back to South America.

“It’s a dream I have had since I was a little kid. It’s no secret, my family and friends know that,” he told reporters in quotes from the Express.

“I was with several friends [at the Copa Libertadores final in Madrid]. I did not think I was going to suffer so much, I lived it with a lot of nerves.

“It was not as we wanted, but reaching the final is not for anyone. It was a nice show because I had never had the chance to see Boca.”