Lucas Moura believes he made the right call in leaving Neymar behind at Paris Saint-Germain as he hopes to “make history” with Tottenham.

The winger saw his game time in the French capital diminished after Neymar’s arrival last season, leading to Lucas joining Spurs in a £25 million ($32.8m) in January .

The 25-year-old made six Premier League appearances as Mauricio Pochettino’s side finished third in the Premier League, while his former side went on to dominate Ligue 1.

And although Lucas says the decision to leave PSG and Neymar behind was tough, he is confident of doing something special with Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

“Neymar is like my brother,’ he told the Mail on Sunday .

“I love him and we have a very good close relationship. It was a little bit sad to leave him and Paris because I like the life there. But I had been there for five years and it was time to have a new challenge.

“I wanted to play in another championship and coming here was a big opportunity for me to play in the best league in the world.

“Tottenham are a big club. They are probably bigger in structure than PSG. I am impressed about this and I was happy to come here.

“Now I am ready to give my best because I will do the whole pre-season with the team. That is important because here is very different – the Premier League is very hard – so I will be more ready to show my talent.”

Lucas – who scored twice in Spurs’ International Champions Cup opener against Roma before impressing again against Barcelona – is enjoying working with highly-rated coach Pochettino and is confident they can end the 2018-19 campaign with silverware.

“The relationship with him is very good. I believe we can have a big season, win a trophy,” he added.

“That’s why I am here, to win a trophy because I believe in the team, the project. We have the capacity to make history here.”

Spurs begin their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Saturday August 11.