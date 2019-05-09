Tottenham forward Lucas Moura has declared the Champions League night against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Stadium his as his “the best moment of my life”.
Moura scored a hat-trick against Ajax to defeat the home team 3-2 and into the final 3-3 on the away goals aggregate.
He said, “Impossible to explain what I’m feeling. I’m very happy and very proud of my team-mates. Always believe at this moment. We gave everything on the pitch and deserved this moment – we are family. Impossible to explain. A big gift from God I’d like to share with team-mates, friends and family.”
It’s about not only me but my team-mates and teamwork. Everyone worked really hard. Too difficult to play here against Ajax but I always believed in my team-mates. Even without key players, we did really well. We need to fight in every game like this.
“The football is amazing – it gives us a moment like this. We cannot imagine. The best moment in my life – in my career. I only need to say thank you to my team-mates.”