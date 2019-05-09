<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura has declared the Champions League night against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Stadium his as his “the best moment of my life”.

Moura scored a hat-trick against Ajax to defeat the home team 3-2 and into the final 3-3 on the away goals aggregate.

He said, “Impossible to explain what I’m feeling. I’m very happy and very proud of my team-mates. Always believe at this moment. We gave everything on the pitch and deserved this moment – we are family. Impossible to explain. A big gift from God I’d like to share with team-mates, friends and family.”

It’s about not only me but my team-mates and teamwork. Everyone worked really hard. Too difficult to play here against Ajax but I always believed in my team-mates. Even without key players, we did really well. We need to fight in every game like this.

“The football is amazing – it gives us a moment like this. We cannot imagine. The best moment in my life – in my career. I only need to say thank you to my team-mates.”