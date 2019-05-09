Lucas Moura was lost for words after leading Tottenham to their first Champions League final thanks to his stunning last-gasp winner in the 3-2 victory against Ajax.

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura has declared the Champions League night against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Stadium his as his “the best moment of my life”.

Moura scored a hat-trick against Ajax to defeat the home team 3-2 and into the final 3-3 on the away goals aggregate.

He said, “Impossible to explain what I’m feeling. I’m very happy and very proud of my team-mates. Always believe at this moment. We gave everything on the pitch and deserved this moment – we are family. Impossible to explain. A big gift from God I’d like to share with team-mates, friends and family.”

It’s about not only me but my team-mates and teamwork. Everyone worked really hard. Too difficult to play here against Ajax but I always believed in my team-mates. Even without key players, we did really well. We need to fight in every game like this.

“The football is amazing – it gives us a moment like this. We cannot imagine. The best moment in my life – in my career. I only need to say thank you to my team-mates.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR