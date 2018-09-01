Everton gave a Premier League debut to Lucas Digne, who marked the occasion with an assist, but were held to a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park.
Huddersfield took a 34th-minute lead when Phil Billing headed past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from a corner.
But the lead was wiped out almost immediately when left back Digne’s cross was guided home by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The closest Everton came to a winner after the break was when Ademola Lookman’s cross eluded Calvert-Lewin and Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Everton remain unbeaten after four games but have drawn three times, while Huddersfield are yet to win this season.
