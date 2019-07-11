<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Luca Zidane expects time away from Real Madrid to aid his development as he embarks upon a season-long loan at Racing Santander.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper made the move on Tuesday after losing sight of a first-team spot under father and head coach Zinedine.

Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas are set to battle for a starting berth at the Santiago Bernabeu, while the highly rated Andriy Lunin has returned from a loan spell at Leganes.

Racing will compete in Spain’s second tier after winning promotion last season and Zidane thinks venturing outside the capital could kick-start his career.

“I want to grow as a footballer at a historic club,” Zidane told reporters.

“I couldn’t be happier or more excited about this new chapter I’m starting.

“It’s going to be good for me to leave Real Madrid [the club] and Madrid [the city], to get to know a new team and a new place.

“Every day I will seek to improve, to grow, to take steps forward and I think Racing is the best possible place to do that.”

Zidane made one senior appearance for Madrid last season, starting in a 3-2 win over Huesca in March.