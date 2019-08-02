<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Manchester United boss Louis Van Gaal has explained why Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola failed in the Champions League.

Van Gaal was critical of the view that Guardiola places more concern on his team’s pattern than the opponent’s style of play which affected his success in the Champions League.

He told France Football: “Winning the English league for the second time in a row is fantastic. Guardiola has won all there is to win in England, but the highest level is the Champions. And he has not won it in either City or.

“It is the consequence of being overly concerned about your team’s game and not your opponent’s. You have to respect your opponent. Guardiola and [Ajax coach Erik] Ten Hag have great teams for their national rivals. But that’s all.”

Up next for Guardiola and his men is the clash against Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday.