<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bayern Munich are playing “great football” under Hansi Flick, according to Lothar Matthaus, who thinks the new permanent boss has restored the “harmony” at Allianz Arena which has been lacking since Jupp Heynckes’ departure.

Flick was drafted in on an interim basis back in November to replace Niko Kovac, whose 18-month reign came to an abrupt end following a poor run of results at the start of the season.

Bayern have since re-emerged as favourites for the Bundesliga title and genuine Champions League contenders, while also booking a spot in the semi-finals of the DFB Cup.

The German champions rewarded Flick for his efforts on the touchline last week, tieing him down to a three-year deal which will see him remain at the Allianz until 2023.

The 55-year-old is on course to emulate the legendary Heynckes, who guided Bayern to an unprecedented treble during his final season with the club back in 2013.

Matthaus is certain that Flick “deserves” time to effect significant change, and that the club are “on the right track” with a manager adept at bringing the best out of his players.

“It would have been incomprehensible if Bayern hadn’t extended it with him,” the former Bayern defender told Abendzeitung.





“Hansi absolutely deserves this. Bayern are on the right track with him. It’s a harmony like last seen under Jupp Heynckes, the team plays great football. He has improved the team overall, football-wise and tactically. In addition, there are his human dealings.

“Thanks to him, players like Jerome Boateng and Thomas Müller have once again reached their top level. Hansi also relies on young players like Alphonso Davies or Joshua Zirkzee.

“This is important because Bayern wants to ensure that the young players find their way from the youth centre. Hansi can shape a new era in Bavaria.”

When asked if Manuel Neuer and David Alaba – whose contracts expire in 2021 – could also be tied down to fresh terms now that Flick’s future is secure, Matthaus responded: “It could be a sign to all players who have not yet renewed their contract: Thiago, Thomas Muller, Alaba, Neuer.

“Flick has raved enormously about Neuer in recent weeks, calling him the world’s best goalkeeper. Conversely, the esteem is just as great. Bayern will remain the clear number one. The entire constellation with Flick, the team and Oliver Kahn on the board fits, the ‘Mia san mia’ is lived again.”

Matthaus added on Bayern’s chances of winning the Champions League this season: “Bayern have never been far away from the top in Europe, so I saw losing to Liverpool last season as an accident. Of course, the chances under Flick are excellent.”