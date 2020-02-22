<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Los Angeles Galaxy manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto has rejected the rumours that his side made an ambitious approach for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

There has been loads of speculation on where Messi could end up playing next season as there have been multiple reports that the global phenomenon could be available on a free transfer.

Despite losing Zlatan Ibrahimović and picking up Chicharito in the January window, it looks like Messi will not be joining the MLS giants anytime soon.





“There is nothing to tell. Obviously (everybody would like to have Messi) and the fact of having a certain relationship with him also brings about the possibility, but there has been no approach recently,” Schelotto told reporters.

Messi has been in his usual spectacular form this season, contributing an incredible 19 goals and 16 assists in 27 games in all competitions.