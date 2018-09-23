Loris Karius “can’t explain” the costly errors he made during Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, but is looking to Oliver Kahn for inspiration when it comes to bouncing back from adversity.

The German goalkeeper found himself thrust under an unwelcome spotlight after enduring an evening to forget on the grandest of European stages.

Having rolled one ball onto the boot of Karim Benzema and allowed a shot from the left foot of Gareth Bale to escape his grasp, Karius was made an unfortunate scapegoat for Liverpool’s 3-1 loss.

It later emerged that he had suffered concussion following a clash with Sergio Ramos, but that did little to stem the flood of criticism and a summer move away from Anfield became almost inevitable.

The 25-year-old old has now linked up with Besiktas on loan with a determination to rebuild his career, just as Germany legend Kahn did on the back of a disappointing display against Brazil in the 2002 World Cup final.

Karius told Sport Bild: “I still can’t explain the mistakes I made against Real Madrid.

“I have to get my confidence back and come to terms with the past.

“Oliver Kahn also made a big mistake in the World Cup final in 2002 and came back stronger, which is what I prefer to do rather than think about how long I will be haunted by the Champions League.”

Karius added on his coming together with Ramos – with the Madrid skipper having also been blamed for the injury which forced Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah from the field: “I don’t know if he meant it or not. Only one person knows that: Sergio Ramos.

“I fell to the ground and thought to myself ‘what’s going on?’ I had adrenaline rushing through my blood and just wanted to play.

“But I don’t want to hide behind any excuses.”

A switch to Turkey has allowed Karius to escape a Premier League microscope, but he insists that he never sought to “run away” from his struggles on Merseyside.

Instead, he says he pushed for a move as he did not want to fill back-up duties behind £65 million ($85m) summer signing Alisson.

“I have no problem with Jurgen Klopp, in fact we have a great relationship, he transferred me from Mainz,” said Karius.

“He never blamed me. The pressure got so big at some points from the media and the public that Liverpool had to react, which was not good for my situation, but that happens in football.

“Nobody told me to leave Liverpool. I didn’t run away from Liverpool.

“I am at an age where I need to play regularly. After Alisson Becker’s transfer I decided to move to Istanbul and join Besiktas.”