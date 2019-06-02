<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Loris Karius has sent message to his former teammates after the Champions League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Karius was part of the team that lost to Real Madrid last season and his errors in the final against the former European Champions cost Liverpool the title last season.

Real Madrid ran away with a 3-1 win over the Reds after the goalkeeper dropped two absolute clangers, making errors for the opening goal by Karim Benzema and for the third goal by Gareth Bale.

Karius was immediately replaced by Alisson during the last summer and it proves to be a right move by Jurgen Klopp’s the Brazilian shot-stopper has been tremendous in his debut season. Still, Karius showed his class yesterday evening with a tweet of congratulations to LFC on what must have been a difficult night for him personally.