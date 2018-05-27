Loris Karius has admitted his errors in the Champions League final cost Liverpool their first European title in 13 years.

The German goalkeeper also apologised to everyone at the club for the two mistakes he made to help Real Madrid to a 3-1 win in Kiev on Saturday night.

Karius’ first error saw him throw the ball straight to Karim Benzema, who turned the ball into the empty net to put Real ahead, before he let Gareth Bale’s long-range strike slip through his hands for the Spanish side’s third.

Speaking after he had witnessed Real lift their third successive Champions League, Karius said: “I don’t feel anything right now.

“Today I lost my team the game and I feel sorry for everyone – from the team, from the whole club – that the mistakes cost dearly.

“If I could go back in time I would. I feel sorry for my team. I know I let them down today. These goals cost us the title basically.

“It’s very hard right now but that’s the life of a goalkeeper. You have to get your head up again.”

Karius was in tears at the final whistle as he realised the magnitude of his blunders and was consoled by players from both sides.

The 24-year-old was also pictured apologising to the Liverpool fans who had travelled to the Kiev Olympic Stadium in the hope of seeing their side end Real’s unprecedented winning run in Champions League finals.

Asked about how his team-mates had reacted to his performance, Karius said: “Of course everyone tried to cheer me up.

“But there was just silence everywhere because everyone was really disappointed.”