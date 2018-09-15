Napoli exorcised some of the ghosts of last season by beating Fiorentina 1-0 in Serie A action on Saturday.

When the two sides last met, Napoli lost 3-0 — a week after beating Juventus in Turin — and effectively handed the title to the Bianconeri.

Napoli also needed to recover from another 3-0 defeat, after losing by that scoreline to c before the international break.

Lorenzo Insigne broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time. Arkadiusz Milik sent a deft chip over the defense and Insigne side-footed it across into the bottom left corner.

Fiorentina had won their two previous matches.

It was a first clean sheet in four matches for Napoli, who let in every shot on target in their three previous games.