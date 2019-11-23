<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

New Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho will be involved in his 65th London derby against West Ham this afternoon with the bookmakers giving the three points to the former Manchester United boss.

According to statistics, Mourinho has won more than two thirds of the London derbies that he has competed in (43) drawing 14 and losing just seven.

It means he has won an average of 2.2 points per games over his two spells in the dugout at Stamford Bridge, while the opposing teams, have won an average of just 0.5 per game.

Crystal Palace fared better than any other club in London derbies involving Mourinho.

The Eagles have won an average of 0.9 when Mourinho has been in the opposition dugout. Tottenham come next with an average of 0.7 points.

They’re followed by Arsenal (0.6 points per game), Fulham (0.4), West Ham (0.4), Charlton (0.3) and QPR (0.0).