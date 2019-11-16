<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow are looking to sign Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru on loan from French Ligue 1 side, Monaco in January.

Onyekuru linked up with Monaco on a four-year deal from Everton this summer but has struggled for regular playing time at the club.

The 22-year-old has made just four league appearances for the Leonardo Jardim’s team and is behind Islam Simani, Wissam Ben Yedder and Gelson Martins in the pecking order.

According to a report in t24.com.tr, Lokomotiv Moscow will try to lure to the forward to Russia during the winter transfer window.

Lokomotiv Moscow coached by Yury Semin will however face a strong competition from Turkish club, Galatasaray who have also expressed keen interest in the Nigeria international.

Onyekuru spent last season on loan with the Turkish champions and scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for the club.