Former Chelsea star Loic Remy has praised Nigeria international Victor Osimhen, who has been in top form this season.

The French striker has been impressed by his Lille OSC teammate Osimhen with the marksman having netted nine goals across all competitions this season.

”Victor was a discovery for everyone. Once again, we must emphasize the recruitment of the club, very wise in its choices,” Remy said on Le10sport citing the official website of Lille.

”I can now detect the big potential players, who are assiduous and serious in what they do. Victor is one of them.

”In training, he puts the intensity, he is a true finisher, a very good scorer. I see him working after the sessions, bodybuilding, taking time to take care of his body,” he added.

”He has a complete profile and I promise him a very bright future if he continues with this mentality.”

Remy also discussed his relationship with Osimhen, who was on national duty with Nigeria during the recent 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

”People sometimes make the comparison between Victor and me, because we are both attackers. But there is no animosity between us. He’s someone I really appreciate,” he added.

”On the field, we are also complementary, we have already proved this season when the coach has played us both.”