Gbenga Ogunbote has been unveiled as the new head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Lobi Stars.

Ogunbote linked up with the Makurdi club following the expiration of his two-year contract with Enugu Rangers.

After winning the Aiteo Federation Cup in his first season with the Flying Antelopes, he led them to a third place finish last term, picking a Confederation Cup ticket.

Despite his impressive reign, the Enugu club failed to hand him a new contract and has appointed former international Bennedict Ugwu as interim head coach.

Ogunbote’s immediate task will be returning Lobi Stars to the continent following their poor domestic campaign last season.

The Makurdi club surrendered their league title and also failed to make much impact in the Aiteo Federation Cup.

Lobi Stars were tinkered by assistant coach Evans Ogenyi for the better part of last season following the sudden death of their erstwhile head coach, Solomon Ogbeide.

Ogunbote once handled Enyimba, Shooting Stars, Sunshine Stars and defunct Giwa FC all in the NPFL.