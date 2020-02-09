<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lobi Stars have gone two points above clear of Plateau United to regain top spot in the league table, in what has been a see-saw campaign between the two.

Plateau United could only manage to pick a point on the road against Dakkada FC on Saturday, leaving their nearest rivals, Lobi with the opportunity to seize pole position.

And so Gbenga Ogunbote’s men did, dismissing Wikki Tourists 2-1 in Markurdi.

The goals came through Utibe Arit Archibong in the opening minutes of the game and ten minutes later Austin Ogunye doubled from the spot to extend the lead for the hosts.

In what would be a mere consolation, Nasir Jibrin scored in the third minute of additional time for the visitors.

Only Enugu Rangers will join Plateau United as the teams to pick any point on the road in the matchday 19 fixtures.

The Flying Antelopes played a goalless result against Akwa United in Uyo, the nest of champions producing no goals in two matches played on the grounds in the space of 24 hours.





Meanwhile, Rivers United pipped Kwara United by the odd goal in a 1-0 victory to climb up to third place and above Sunshine Stars.

Kabiru Dogo’s men returned to winning ways after the defeat to Heartland and back to back draws against Pillars at home and Kwara United (away).

They executed a solid game and cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win, with the goals from Jide Fatokun (24′) and Anthony Omaka (30′) handing them all three points.

Full Matchday 19 Results:

Dakkada FC 0-0 Plateau United (Saturday)

Adamawa United 1-0 Heartland FC

Akwa United 0-0 Enugu Rangers

Enyimba FC 2-1 Abia Warriors

Jigawa GS 1-0 Nasarawa United

Katsina United 2-1 Warri Wolves

Lobi Stars 2-1 Wikki Tourists

MFM FC 3-1 Kano Pillars

Rivers United 1-0 Kwara United

Sunshine Stars 2-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah