Table-topping Lobi Stars have been proposed to be handed the NPFL championship and to represent Nigeria in next year’s CAF Champions League after a meeting of the LMC and the 20 clubs aimed at beating an October deadline for submission of the country’s representatives on the continent.

Lobi Stars are top of the league on 43 points after 24 rounds of matches.

On Thursday in Abuja, the clubs agreed to end the league after matchday 24 as there was not enough time to beat the October 15 deadline subject to the ratification by the NFF.

Also, no club will be relegated.

Four clubs will be promoted from the second-tier NNL to form a 24-team 2018/19 season, which will be abridged into two groups of 12 each.

The new NPFL 2018/19 season is billed to kick off in November.

Meanwhile, the Aiteo Cup begins on September 5 with the rookies’ stage and will resort to group format by the round of 16.

Aiteo Cup winners will then represent Nigeria in the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

This ‘doctrine of necessity’ became imperative to meet the October 15 deadline given by CAF for the submission of representatives for 2019 club competitions.

It was gathered that Nigeria have also secured a five-day extension, meaning the nation had till October 20 to produce CAF club competition representatives.