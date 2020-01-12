<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lobi Stars moved to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League following a slim 1-0 win against MFM at the Aper Aku Stadium on Sunday.

Chukwudi Nwaodu scored the decisive goal in the ninth minute after he was set up by Nzube Anaezemba.

Lobi Stars occupy top spot in the table with 27 points from 13 matches.

Plateau United dropped to second position after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Akwa United at the New Jos Stadium.

The hosts wasted a number goal scoring opportunities in the game.

Akwa United are now unbeaten in their last six league games and are also yet to lose a game under Kennedy Boboye.

Rivers United stayed in third position despite going down to a 2-1 away defeat to Dakkada in Uyo.

Spencer Bassey rose highest to nod home Moses Effiong’s cross in the 11th minute.

Azubuike Egwuekwe turned home Spencer’s cross into his own net in first half added time to make the scoreline 2-0 in favour of the home team.

Bamba Bakary reduced the deficit from the spot two minutes from time, but the visitors were unable to find the equalising goal.





Sunshine Stars recorded the only away win of the day following a 2-1 win against Wikki Tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Anthony Omaka fired Sunshine Stars ahead in the 13th minute following a superb assist by Jide Fatokun, Fuad Ekelojuoti added the second two minutes after the hour mark.

Idris Guda pulled a goal back for Wikki from the spot 20 minutes from time.

At the Okigwe Township Stadium, Heartland recorded their first ever win against Abia Warriors.

Abiodun Thompson scored the winning goal in the 56th minute.

In Ilorin, Kwara United edged out Katsina United 2-0 courtesy of Issah Seidu and Afolabi Abdulwaheed goals.

FC Ifeanyiubah defeated hard fighting Warri Wolves 3-1 in Nnewi.

Charles Atsemene put Wolves ahead in the 23rd minute, but the hosts rallied back with three goals from Christain Nnaji and Sebastine Uche (brace).

FULL RESULTS

FC Ifeanyiubah 3-1 Wolves

Heartland 1-0 Abia Warriors

Kwara Utd 2-0 Katsina Utd

Plateau Utd 0-0 Akwa Utd

Wikki 1-2 Sunshine Stars

Jigawa GS 3-2 Adamawa Utd

Lobi 1-0 MFM

Dakkada 2-1 Rivers Utd