<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Champions Lobi Stars beat Rangers 1-0 in their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday-19 fixture at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

Solomon Kwambe scored the winning goal for Lobi Stars in first half stoppage time.

Enyimba dropped to third position in the table after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Wikki Tourists.

Abdulrahmam Bashir converted from the spot in the 13th minute to hand Enyimba the lead.

Wikki Tourists got their equaliser through Promise Damala on the hour mark.

The South West derby between MFM and Remo Stars at the Agege Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw.

Remo Stars took the lead in the 23rd minute courtesy of a fine effort by Victor Chidume, while Akanni Elijah restored parity for the hosts on the hour mark.

Chibundu Amah scored the winning goal as Sunshine Stars recorded a 1-0 win against Niger Tornadoes at the Akure Sports Stadium.

In Benin, Bendel Insurance boosted their survival hopes courtesy of a 2-1 home win against Katsina United.

Adimorama Eze got a brace for the home team, while Tasiu Lawal was on target for Katsina United.

Akwa United extended their lead at the top of Group B table to four points following a hard fought 1-0 win against Yobe Desert Stars at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo.

Godspower Aniefiok 15th minute strike handed the home team all three points in the game.

Former champions Plateau United rallied back from a goal down to beat Nasarawa United 2-1 in Jos.

Anas Yusuf gave the visitors the lead in the second minute but the home side bounced back with with goals from Oche Odoba and Kabiru Umar.

In Maiduguri, Delta Force stunned their hosts El-Kanemi Warriors by recording a 2-0 win.

Ufuoma Ajamikoko and Egbo Otukhe were the scorers for Delta Force in the game.

Abia Warriors recorded another away win in Okigwe edging out Heartland 4-2 in a thrilling oriental derby clash.

Kano Pillars also enjoyed a comfortable day beating Go Round at the Sani Abacha Stadium with Auwali Ali Malam and Chris Madaki getting the goals.