Premier League champions Lobi Stars and MFM were knocked out of the 2018 Aiteo Cup Monday.

Lobi lost 3-2 to non-Premier League side Standard on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in normal time.

MFM lost 4-3 to Sokoto United on penalties after playing goalless at full time.

Heartland, Shooting Stars and ABS crashed out of the tournament on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Kano Pillars defeated Ngwa 3-2 while Crown cruised past Kano Pillars’ junior team 5-4 on penalties after a goalless full time result.

There were walkovers in favour of Premier League teams Katsina United, Go Round and Niger Tornadoes.