Lobi Stars head coach Gbenga Ogunbote has lamented life without football and can not wait for the season to resume from its break.

The Nigeria professional football league embarked on an indefinite break following the coronavirus outbreak that has affected every sector of the world.

However, there is no information from the league management company on when the league will return as clubs are gradually moving into four weeks without the game.





Ogunbote said it has been difficult to carry on without football and hope everything can be sorted as soon as possible.

“I must confess that I have really missed football. I can’t wait to return to the game. I want to be busy”. He said.

Lobi is third on the log behind Plateau United and Rivers United after round of 25 matches.