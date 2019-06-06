<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lobi Stars forward Samad Kadiri is delighted to end his goal drought with a brace against FC Ifeanyi Ubah in Tuesday’s Nigeria Professional Football League playoff match.

Kadiri’s endured a difficult run in front of goal during the regular campaign due to his trip to Vietnam in his search for greener pasture.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, the forward scored just two goals so far this season before bagging a brace in Lobi Stars’ 3-1 win over the Anambra Warriors in their Super Six opener.

After overcoming the goal drought, the forward is now hoping to help his team with more efforts as they aim for the NPFL title.

“It is always a thing of joy to score goals that help your team to achieve set goals and I am happy with the two goals I scored against FC Ifeanyi Ubah,” Samad told Goal.

“I was worried about my lack of goals for my club with only two goals to show for my effort in the regular season. It was actually because I travelled abroad that limited my scoring opportunities.

“I have been working so hard since I returned from my trip abroad and I am happy that my patience is paying off. I hope to help my team with more goals.”

Lobi Stars are on top of the championship playoffs table after the conclusion of the first day of matches with three points and plus two goals difference ahead of Enyimba, Akwa United, Kano Pillars, Enugu Rangers, and FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

The Pride of Benue will take on Enugu Rangers on Thursday in their second game of the playoffs organized to determine the winner of the 2019 NPFL season.