Lobi Stars midfielder Dare Ojo is set for a big move to Akwa United ahead of the commencement of the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

It was gathered Ojo will be in Uyo this weekend to complete the contract signing formalities as the defensive midfielder is set to begin another chapter in his career.

It is understood a handful of other NPFL teams showed interest in securing the services of Ojo but the midfield stalwart opted for the Promise Keepers.

“Yes, he [Dare Ojo] would be travelling to Uyo this weekend to finalise the deal with Akwa United,” a close source to the player said.

“Some other teams I would not want to mention also tried to get Ojo but he has made up his mind he wants to sign for Akwa United and I believe it is a good move because we all know they are a good team and also well-organised.”

Ojo is touted as one of the best goalscoring defensive midfielders in the NPFL with his long-range shooting accuracy being one of his strongest assets.

Aside from Lobi Stars, in the past years, Ojo has featured for other teams on the domestic scene including Osun United, Kwara United and also Enyimba.

With his wealth of experience both in the NPFL and on the continent where he has featured in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup, Akwa United will hope the signing of Ojo will help them in their twin ambitions for a first league title and a return to the continent next season.