



Nigeria’s sole CAF Champions League campaigner Lobi Stars have failed to make it past the group stage of the competition after losing 3-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in her penultimate group game.

Lobi went into the fixture seeking a result that will keep her in the competition but was stunned by three first-half goals from the South Africans which automatically handed the 2016 champions a quarter-final ticket and eliminating Lobi at the same time.

The home side opened the scoring as early as the 2nd minute when Thapelo Morena found space in the box to slot in the ball in the net. Sundowns struck in two quick successions in the 38th minute through Themba Zwane before Lebohang Maboe completed the rout in the 39th minute.

With the win, Sundowns now tops group A on 10 points with a game in hand while Wydad Casablanca is second on the table on seven points, ASEC Mimosa of Cote d’Ivoire sits third on the log with 7 points and Lobi is bottom of the log on four points.

Both ASEC and Wydad Casablanca has it all to play for in their final group game scheduled for the 16th of March. Lobi Stars will entertain ASEC Mimosa at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu while Wydad Casablanca will face Mamelodi Sundowns at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat.