



Lobi Stars coach Solomon Ogbeide has expressed his pride after his team exited the CAF Champions League on a high this past weekend.

The Nigerians were already eliminated ahead of their final Group A match on Saturday, but put in a strong showing against Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas to win 2-0 at home.

Alimi Sikiru scored both goals at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, securing a victory which saw the Ortom Boys leapfrog their fellow West African side into third place on the log. The top two positions (and berths in the quarterfinals) were taken up by Wydad Casablanca and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I am highly elated with my team’s performance because one thing here is that we played against champions and crashed out with huge experience,” said Ogbeide after the match, as quoted by newsmen.

“Every challenge is a lesson, either in victory or defeat, and it is a thing of honour to have contested with the champions.

“Moreover, the lesson we learnt from this continental league will be of help to us and when next we participate, we are going to do better.”

Stars will now turn their attention back to the Nigerian Premier League, where they are set to be in action away to Katsina United in midweek.