



Lobi Stars will play the game of their lives in a “make or mar” Champions League tie against 2016 champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

The crucial group A fixture is one the NPFL side cannot afford to lose as it could lead to their elimination from CAF Continental football this season.

Lobi Stars chairman Mike Idoko says the players understand the gravity of the game and are fired up for it.

In a telephone interview, Idoko insists there is real belief among the players and in spite of the odds stacked against them, ‘we always find a way.’

‘Of course we believe! Even when we won the league [NPFL] we weren’t given a chance to do it. When we got into the group stage there were doubters, but we believe we can do it, by the grace of God.’

The Nigerian side are bottom of group A with four points, same as third placed ASEC Mimosa but three off the top two – Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca.