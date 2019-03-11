



Lobi Stars coach Solomon Ogbeide was unmoved after Pitso Mosimane avoided after the Nigerians suffered a 3-0 defeat in CAF Champions League encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The defeat put Lobi Stars on the brink of elimination from the CAF elite competition, it wasn’t the result that made the headlines but the grudges between both managers.

Lobi Stars manager Solomon Ogbeide revealed there was misunderstanding network him and his South African counterpart about a training venue in Enugu, and he decided not to shake Pitso Mosimane’s after his side came back from a goal down to win the game.

“In Nigeria, there was an argument when Sundowns wanted to train early on an artificial pitch‚” he said.

‘‘I asked my boys to leave the field and called Sundowns to train but they refused. I refused to shake his hands in the first match in Nigeria but it is in the past,” said Ogbeide.

“After the match here I tried to shake his hand but he refused and I said ‘OK‚ I am not your wife’.”

Mess, Mosimane insisted said his side saw the game as a tussle for national pride.

“It is about the national agenda and the flag‚ you remember the story of who is better between SA and Nigeria‚” Mosimane said.