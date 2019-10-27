<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Board of Lobi stars Football Club of Makurdi held its meeting with the Deputy governor Engr Benson Abounu presiding for the first time in his capacity as the chairman.

During the meeting held at Government house Makurdi, the board reviewed the club activities in the out gone year and approved activities for the 2019/2020 football season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) which kick off on November 3, 2019.

The board also passed a vote of confidence on the deputy governor Engr. Benson Abounu, who doubled as the chairman of the club and the vice chairman Mike Idoko for their leadership quality which has propelled the club to excelled in both National and international football competitions, which has also culminated into the club winning trophies .