Lobi Stars attacking midfielder Mathias Samuel has shed more light on the shocking injury that saw him miss out of Monday’s matchday 14 NPFL fixture against Sunshine Stars.

Speaking, Mathias explained that he felt very uncomfortable in his upper thigh region during training on the eve of the game against Sunshine and to prevent further damage, he had to be excused from training and was asked to rest.

“We were training for the game on Monday and I just felt a shock on my thigh. I immediately signaled to the coach and medical team and had to stop training”, he stated.

Mathias equally expressed joy that despite his absence, Lobi Stars went on to claim all 3 points with a 1-0 win against Sunshine Stars.

“I’m happy we still got the deserved win. It was a very tough match and Sunshine Stars really came to Makurdi determined to get a good result but we fought very hard”, he wrapped.

Sikiru Alimi’s 42nd-minute strike was all Lobi Stars needed to claim all three points, a result which further deepened Sunshine’s relegation woes.