Enyimba of Aba rock solid defender Ifeanyi Anaemena has disclosed that it will be unwise to declare this season‘s Nigeria professional football league null and void.

The league management company decided to suspend the season following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic which has become a threat to the human race.

With the coronavirus infected cases continue to rise in Nigeria, the Federal Government has impolsed a compulsory fourteen days curfew on affected state, which means all football related activities might not return soon.

Meanwhile, many has called on the LMC and NFF to declared the season null and void as it will become difficult for Clubs to continue paying players who are not actively engaged.





Anaemena in a exclusive interview with newsmen said it would be a bad decision to call off the football season in the country andurged the NFF and LMC to ingnore such calls.

“We can’t afford to call of the the season, it would be massive setback and will surely have big effect on the next few seasons”. he told newsmen.

“The season is still very open, we don’t know which club will be champion, teams that be relegated and the continental tickets are still up for grab , so stopping the league will lead to confusions.”

“It’s not the only NPFL that has been affected by the current situation, other countries are still waiting to see how they can finish the season, so i think we should do the same too”. He concluded.